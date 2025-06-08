The owners of an Italian restaurant, who had been refused permission to turn a vacant retail unit into a front-of-house bar and waiting area, are now planning to turn the said premises into an Italian deli.

Sharon and Dritor Mula own Zio Restaurant at 1 Millennium Court / 41 William Street, Portadown.

Their premises are listed, and while this can raise issues when redevelopment plans are submitted, the Historic Environment Division had ruled that they had no issue with what was being planned.

However, as the restaurant is located within a designated Primary Retail Core and Primary Retail Frontage area, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council planners explained in their report that they could not approve a non-retail use for the vacant unit: “Policy R1 Primary Retail Frontages states that bars, cafés and restaurants complement the primary shopping function of town centres by contributing to the range and choice available to residents and visitors.

The proprietors of Zio Restaurant, in Portadown, are going to open an Italian deli counter next to their restaurant. Credit: Google

“They also contribute to the evening economy and support tourism. Such uses will normally be expected to locate outside the Primary Retail Frontage.

“The application site is located within the Primary Retail Core, and it forms part of the primary retail frontage of Portadown town centre.

The report continued: “The proposal is for a front-of-house waiting area. It raises concerns for officers in terms of the adverse impact that it would have on the vitality and viability of Portadown town centre and the potential loss of retail space, if the proposal was approved.

“The principle of development from shop to premises for the service of hot food is unacceptable at this location, given the site’s location in the primary retail core and primary retail frontage.

“The [unit in question] is presently vacant, however the loss of this retail unit is unacceptable. The proposal does not form part of a mixed-use retail proposal, it is for use as a restaurant, which is not a retail use.”

The original planning application having been turned down last December, a revised scheme was submitted by the applicants’ agent, Ian Lenaghan, on April 8.

Mr Lenaghan stated: “So as not to dilute the Primary Retail Frontage, our client has recognised the opportunity to develop a long-standing ambition of opening an Italian Deli-style counter, to give the local community the opportunity to purchase authentic Mediterranean -based products.

“This deli will stock high-end imported products, locally-sourced products and in-house products.

“The resulting mixed-use proposal would be compliant with Policy R1 Primary Retail Frontages, as it introduces into this retail area the only food market, thus enhancing retail opportunities for local consumers, which will contribute to the vitality and viability of the town centre.

“As an artisan food supplier, with the existing restaurant’s renowned reputation, it is anticipated that this venture will attract consumers province-wide,” he added.

In light of the revised plans, ABC Planning officers gave the go-ahead to the restaurant owners’ new vision, stating in their report: “There will be no loss of a retail unit given that the proposal now includes a retail counter, which is an appropriate use in the town centre.

“The proposal is now acceptable at this location, given the introduction of sales and the site’s location in the primary retail core and primary retail frontage.

“Officers conclude that this changes the recommendation from refusal to approval.”