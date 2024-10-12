Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to extend the beer garden at Portrush’s Harbour Bar have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal and seeks permission for the 28 square metre extension, which will involve removal of a kerb, creation of hardstanding, a new timber bench, and a 1.2 metre high timber fence at the bar at 5-6 Harbour Road.

In an accompanying planning sstatement, agents MBA Planning said the proposed fence will wrap around the south eastern edge of the site.

The statement added: “It takes place atop a former area of public road and involves the removal and creation of a new kerb line with intervening new hardstanding, i.e the extension of the pavement.

The proposed beer garden extension at Portrush’s Harbour Bar was submitted to the council’s planning portal. Picture: MBA Planning/ Planning Statement.

"There is no material intensification of the use, as the proposal removes an [already established] external seating area to ensure there is uninhibited access for pedestrians to the pavement for through movements.

"The site is located to the north of Portrush town along the northern pier, and the surrounding environment is exclusively public houses, restaurants and other commercial and leisure uses.

"There are no residential properties immediate to the site, and external seating has always been a feature of the front-facing aspect of the public house.”