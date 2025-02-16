A major planning hurdle has been cleared towards the construction of a state-of-the art integrated medical village in Rathfriland.

The medical village – on land fronted by 87 – 95 Newry Street – will comprise a medical centre with a GP surgery and associated facilities (pharmacy, physiotherapist, podiatrist, dentist, optician); a 140-bedroom nursing home; four retirement homes; 14 assisted-living apartments; five townhouses; associated car parking and site works.

The developer, the MJM Group, has submitted a detailed construction management plan as part of the planning application.

As part of the plans, No 89, 91 and 95 Newry Street, will be demolished.

Rathfriland's medical village will be a state-of-the-art facility. Credit: ABC planning portal

Many conditions are attached to the proposed development, and a major one is now deemed to have been discharged.

It is worded as follows: “No development shall take place until a construction management plan and statement has been submitted to, and been approved in writing by, the Planning Authority. The approved plan and statement shall be adhered to throughout the construction period.

“The plan and statement shall provide for parking of vehicles of site operatives and visitors; routes for construction traffic; method of prevention of mud being carried onto highway; location of soil heaps and management of dust on site; arrangements for turning vehicles.

“The council, following consideration of the information provided, are content [the above] condition is discharged.”

As part of the plans for a medical village in Rathfriland, No 89, 91 and 95, Newry Street, will be demolished. Credit: Google

Planning approval was granted in February 2020, with a number of conditions attached, given the scale of the project, and some other conditions have already been discharged.

The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon planning report goes on to state: “Car parking will be located within the site curtilage to the construction access route, and to the rear of [the] Presbyterian church.

“The main construction access and haul route into the site runs from Back Road directly into the middle of the site. A turning head will also be provided.

“Site visitors, construction plant and vehicles will be required to follow and use designated pedestrian and traffic routes, turning and parking areas.

Given the scale of the proposed construction scheme, strict conditions had to be made to streamline the construction phase and minimise inconvenience in relation to mud and dust. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Where required, a banksman will be used to direct any delivery vehicles involved in reversing manoeuvres.

“All delivery lorries/vehicles will be required to use the wheel wash set up near the exit point, to reduce the risk of mud being carried on to public roads. The use of a road sweeper will be implemented if necessary.

“In relation to any areas of soil exposed due to the construction works, the exposed ground should be reinstated as soon as possible after the construction works are completed.

“If run-off is considered likely, then a small dam or other barrier (…) should be used to prevent run-off to the water course.

“Stockpiles of soil or sub soil will be monitored, to ensure that in prolonged periods of dry weather [they don’t] cause a dust-generation issue. Damping down of haul roads and site access roads may also be required during dry spells of weather.

“The main construction access and haul route into the site runs from Back Road directly into the middle of the site. A turning head will also be provided.”