Safety concerns raised over Craigavon mountain bike trail
Councillor Catherine Nelson described the trail as being “not in in a proper state”.
Speaking at the latest monthly council meeting, the Sinn Féin representative for Craigavon DEA said: “I understand that there will be a wee bit of cross-responsibility with regards to council and also Department for Infrastructure (DfI), but I just want to point out some issues that members of local clubs and users of the trail have sent to me recently.
“They’ve obviously commented on the state of disrepair, but they’re also worryingly telling me that boulders have been shifted onto the path, that visibility is almost non-existent at segments of the trails because there are fallen trees and overhanging trees.
“That would suggest to me that basic and routine maintenance is not being done. We’re now at risk of being responsible for someone hurting themselves.
“So I would ask that the mountain bike trail is walked by officers in the coming days, that where we’re responsible we take action in the coming days, and where DfI are responsible that we as a council write to them, and that we highlight the partnership work that we would like to take forward with them.”
Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley remarked: “I had raised that as well with officers just within the last week. Members of the public had raised that with myself too.”
Director of Environmental Services and Sustainability, Jonathan Hayes pledged swift action: “Through the relevant heads of Department and officers I’ll ensure that this will be done before the end of the week, given the urgency.”