A call has been made for Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council to ensure that the mountain bike trail in Craigavon is properly maintained and safe for the public to use.

Councillor Catherine Nelson described the trail as being “not in in a proper state”.

Speaking at the latest monthly council meeting, the Sinn Féin representative for Craigavon DEA said: “I understand that there will be a wee bit of cross-responsibility with regards to council and also Department for Infrastructure (DfI), but I just want to point out some issues that members of local clubs and users of the trail have sent to me recently.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’ve obviously commented on the state of disrepair, but they’re also worryingly telling me that boulders have been shifted onto the path, that visibility is almost non-existent at segments of the trails because there are fallen trees and overhanging trees.

A call has been made for ABC Borough Council to ensure that the mountain bike trail in Craigavon is properly maintained. Picture: unsplash

“That would suggest to me that basic and routine maintenance is not being done. We’re now at risk of being responsible for someone hurting themselves.

“So I would ask that the mountain bike trail is walked by officers in the coming days, that where we’re responsible we take action in the coming days, and where DfI are responsible that we as a council write to them, and that we highlight the partnership work that we would like to take forward with them.”

Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley remarked: “I had raised that as well with officers just within the last week. Members of the public had raised that with myself too.”

Councillor Catherine Nelson. Picture: ABC Borough Council