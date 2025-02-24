Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong has welcomed the announcement of £6.3 million investment from Mackle Food Company that could see 32 jobs created.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dungannon firm plans to expand its factory, enhance automation and boost productivity, alongside creating the new roles.

Supported by Invest Northern Ireland, the company says this strategic investment will allow it to significantly increase its sales outside Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Armstrong, who is the Ulster Unionist Party Spokesperson for the Economy, says the investment is welcome news for the food industry in South Tyrone.

Diane Armstrong MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone. Credit: Supplied

“I am delighted to hear of the £6.3 million investment by Mackle Food Company in expanding their factory, and more importantly, creating 32 high-quality jobs," she said.

“These roles will be crucial as the firm implements new automation techniques which will really help drive the business into new markets.”

She added the investment is an encouraging sign that business is booming in South Tyrone.