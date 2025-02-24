Dungannon company's investment is an encouraging sign business is booming in South Tyrone
The Dungannon firm plans to expand its factory, enhance automation and boost productivity, alongside creating the new roles.
Supported by Invest Northern Ireland, the company says this strategic investment will allow it to significantly increase its sales outside Northern Ireland.
Ms Armstrong, who is the Ulster Unionist Party Spokesperson for the Economy, says the investment is welcome news for the food industry in South Tyrone.
“I am delighted to hear of the £6.3 million investment by Mackle Food Company in expanding their factory, and more importantly, creating 32 high-quality jobs," she said.
“These roles will be crucial as the firm implements new automation techniques which will really help drive the business into new markets.”
She added the investment is an encouraging sign that business is booming in South Tyrone.
