Dungannon UUP spokesperson condemns anti-Semitic signage in Tyrone town

By Stanley Campbell
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 12:08 BST
Ulster Unionist Party Dungannon representative, Ian Irwin has strongly condemned the appearance of anti-Semitic signage in the town, which encourages a boycott of goods from Israel, citing alleged genocide in Gaza.

He described the signs as “nothing short of anti-Semitism,” adding that such messaging has no place in a diverse and inclusive community.

Mr Irwin said: “All right-thinking people should not only condemn the erection of such hateful signs but also denounce the horrific attack on Israel by Hamas on 7th October 2023, which triggered the ongoing unrest and conflict in the region.”

He called on the people of Dungannon to unite against all forms of hate and to ensure the town remains welcoming to all, including the Jewish community.

Anti-Semitic Signage in Dungannon has been condemned by UUP representative Ian Irwin. Credit: SuppliedAnti-Semitic Signage in Dungannon has been condemned by UUP representative Ian Irwin. Credit: Supplied
“We must make it clear that Dungannon is a town of tolerance, respect, and inclusivity,” he said.

He also confirmed that he has reported the matter to the police, urging them to take swift action in removing the signs.

“I trust the police will act with the same urgency they have shown in addressing similar issues locally,” he added.

The UUP spokesperson reiterated that standing against hate is a responsibility for everyone, and called for the removal of divisive and harmful material from the community.

