Ex-SDLP leader Colum Eastwood announces relationship with former NIO shadow minister Louise Haigh

Former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

​SDLP MP Colum Eastwood has announced that he is in a relationship with the former Labour shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, Louise Haigh.

​The former SDLP leader says that his political career has not come without a toll on his personal life, as he announced the breakdown of his marriage in a BBC interview.

The father-of-two said it was “probably the hardest thing I've ever been involved in” but that he and his wife – who are divorcing – remain good friends.

The Foyle MP, who stood down as leader of his party last year, has also told the BBC Red Lines podcast that he was offered a seat in the House of Lords, but rejected it.

He said that “not that long ago, when the Tories were in power, I was offered a knighthood”.

Mr Eastwood said: “I looked at the person and used language that I can't use in this podcast and said: 'Do you know who it is you're talking to?'

“And [they said] 'well, what about the privy council, would you like to go on the privy council?'

“I said: 'I tell you what, the Budget's coming up, throw in a few quid for Derry from that Towns Fund, external and that'll do alright.' So we got £20m for Derry as part of that conversation.”

Eastwood confirmed that both himself and his wife are now both happy with new partners and that he is in a relationship with the Labour MP, and former shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, Louise Haigh.

He said: “We're very happy and we're getting on well. It's fun and it's interesting. Louise is great and people here will know Louise from her time in Northern Ireland.

“She's a feisty, strong, tough MP for Sheffield but also somebody who is prepared to say what needs to be said in difficult times even when it costs you your political career. I think maybe we have got a lot in common around that”, he said.

Ms Haigh briefly served in Sir Keir Starmer’s government as transport secretary, before resigning after reports that she had pleaded guilty to a fraud offence a decade prior. She had been given a conditional discharge over the incident, which was before she was an MP.