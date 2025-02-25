'Fantastic to see investment finally taking place at the Ann Street site' : Gildernew
The Sinn Féin representative said: "It is fantastic to see investment finally taking place at the Ann Street site, a location that has been left derelict for far too long. This marks a significant milestone in the regeneration of Dungannon and would be a much-needed boost for our local economy.
"This development represents a key opportunity to breathe new life into Dungannon, creating much-needed jobs and offering exciting opportunities for our community.
"The revitalisation of our town centre will not only enhance its appeal but will also create a sustainable future for businesses and local people. As we move forward, it is vital that we maintain this momentum with a dedicated, cross-departmental approach to drive the wider regeneration of Dungannon.”
