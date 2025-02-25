'Fantastic to see investment finally taking place at the Ann Street site' : Gildernew

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew has said he will continue working with partners to build a brighter future for Dungannon—creating jobs, unlocking opportunities for local people and boosting our local economy through focused regeneration including the current proposed development at Ann Street.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sinn Féin representative said: "It is fantastic to see investment finally taking place at the Ann Street site, a location that has been left derelict for far too long. This marks a significant milestone in the regeneration of Dungannon and would be a much-needed boost for our local economy.

"This development represents a key opportunity to breathe new life into Dungannon, creating much-needed jobs and offering exciting opportunities for our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Street in Dungannon. Credit: Google Maps

"The revitalisation of our town centre will not only enhance its appeal but will also create a sustainable future for businesses and local people. As we move forward, it is vital that we maintain this momentum with a dedicated, cross-departmental approach to drive the wider regeneration of Dungannon.”