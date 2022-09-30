Staff at the council have been back out on strike since September 20, the day after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, following an agreed postponement of industrial action during days of mourning across the UK.

Significant disruption has been caused in the district to bin collection, leisure facilities and the closure of Dundonald Ice Bowl.

A LCCC statement read: “Following a period of negotiations through the Joint Consultation and Negotiation Forum, council presented a revised local pay offer to representatives of the three local trade unions (GMP, NIPSA and Unite the Union) on Friday 30 September.

“The trade union representatives indicated their intention to update their members on the details of the local offer on Monday 3 October.

“The council hopes the local offer will be accepted in principle and industrial action can be paused while trade unions ballot their members.

Advertisement

"“A further update will be provided in due course. The council remains committed to resolving this matter.”