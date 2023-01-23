SDLP Mid Ulster Councillor Martin Kearney has said the £9m 'Levelling Up Fund' will support economic growth and drive investment in the Maghera area.

Describing it as a major boost for the town, he said: “It marks the culmination of many years of hard work both by Council staff and councillors dating back to the times of the former Magherafelt Council.

"After a number of periods of consultation with statutory agencies, the general public and in particular the traders these schemes have now been brought to fruition.

Advertisement

"These initiatives were developed on the basis of robust and sustained feedback from a wide range of important stakeholders.

Mid Ulster councillor and NILGA President Martin Kearney says it is a major boost for Maghera town.

Advertisement

"In recent years many members of the public and traders frequently called at my office on Coleraine Road to offer opinion and seek clarification on these schemes.

"The Covid years has also delayed its implementation and the regeneration of the town. The Maghera 2017 – 2030 Physical Development Framework and Action Plan developed by the Mid Ulster Council marked Maghera as ‘a vibrant welcoming place where people work in partnership to create a thriving town reflecting its unique culture and heritage.’

Advertisement

"The Public Realm Scheme, the Green Space and the Business Park will enhance the business, employment and recreational facilities for generations to come.

"I particularly welcome the job opportunities, especially for our young people, that will flow both at the construction phase and on the completion of this development.