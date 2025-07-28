Mid Ulster SDLP express disappointment at 'slowness' of Minister's response to introducing new bus safety regulations

An SDLP Mid Ulster delegation has expressed disappointment at the slowness of the Minister’s response to calls for the introduction of new school bus regulations, and other road safety measures.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone was accompanied in the meeting with Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins last week by SDLP Magherafelt Cllr Christine McFlynn and Moyola Cllr Denise Johnston.

Speaking afterwards, Mr McGlone said: “Following a number of recent tragedies on our roads, particularly those involving school children, the Assembly passed a SDLP Motion on June 2, calling on the Minister for Infrastructure to introduce legislation requiring vehicles to stop for school buses, in line with best practice in other jurisdictions.

“We followed this up with a request to meet the Minister for Infrastructure. That meeting took place today. During the meeting we highlighted the need for the Minister to respond to the Assembly motion, and to implement other, much needed, road safety measures.”

Mid Ulster SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone | Supplied

Magherafelt Cllr McFlynn said: “The Minister told us that her Department are working on options to present to her, for consultation with the public, which are then to go through legislative scrutiny before implementation.

We are disappointed at the slowness of the Minister’s chosen response.

"Many of the viable options open to her are already in operation internationally and are ready to be implemented here.

“However, we look forward to her proposals being made public so that we can all work together in the interest of increased road safety for school pupils and others.”

Moyola Councillor Johnston added: “We urged the Minister to make progress on the Graduated Driving Licence system, as her Department has apparently been working on this for a number of years.

“We also pressed the Minister on the need for her to work closely with schools and the Education Authority to deliver safe practices and increased road safety education in schools. The Minister agreed and said she would follow up and meet with the Education Minister. She advised us of an upcoming advertising campaign.”

Mr McGlone also said: “We voiced our concern that restricting the current scheme of permanent 20mph zones around schools to urban and built up areas would leave many of our rural schools vulnerable.

“The Minister told us that she was working with Translink to try to improve the safety of pupils at school bus drop off points. We asked her, specifically, for additional resources for the Road Safety Section in Omagh which is down to 50% of the number of staff it should have.

“Further issues around extended street lighting requests, increased police presence at key locations, and in-school awareness were also emphasised to the Minister.

“We will continue to lobby and press the Minister on the need for the implementation of new school bus road safety measures. Too many young lives have already been lost.”

Mr McGlone added that it was their duty to do all that they can to reduce the major risks and try as best as they can to prevent any more road tragedies occurring.