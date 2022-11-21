A new £1.5m park and ride facility is being planned for a site outside Larne, it has been confirmed by the Department for Infrastructure.

The Department for Infrastructure Roads Northern Division Annual Report says a scheme is being progressed to provide a park and ride car park adjacent to Shanes Hill Road and Belfast Road.

“Subject to planning approval, the scheme will see the construction of 264 parking spaces which will ensure there is a safe off-road bus stop facility with designated parking provision for this area.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Larne Park and Ride scheme is at initial development stage and subject to public expenditure processes and budget availability, it is anticipated that it could open in late 2024.

Park and Ride, Millbrook. Pic: Google.

“No decision has been taken yet regarding the future of the existing Park and Ride site at Millbrook.”

Other planned developments in the Larne area include the provision of a puffin crossing at The Roddens in Larne in the vicinity of Roddensvale School which remains scheduled for this financial year.

Roddensvale School has been liaising with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the Department for Infrastructure to have a pedestrian crossing installed outside the school to facilitate “safe crossing” to Dixon Park.

A new 50 metre footpath has been proposed at Manse Road, Ballycarry, between West Street and the Dunteagh housing development at a cost of £11,000.

A new section of footpath is planned at Bentra Road, Ballycarry to link two existing stretches.