'Sinister' posters with the phrase 'Peace or Protocol' and an image of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have been torn down by an Alliance councillor in Aghagallon.

Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery said the posters appeared in the village in the early hours of Wednesday morning adding that they threatened violence regarding the NI Protocol.

Alliance party councillor Peter Lavery who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council. Picture by Bernie Brown

Cllr Lavery said: "I completely condemn the erection of these sinister posters. They were erected by people from outside the area in a clear attempt to intimidate local residents.

"It is particularly disgusting that this incident should happen at a time when multiple families across Ireland have had their lives torn apart by mindless acts of violence, acts that these posters seem to threaten.