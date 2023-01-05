Register
'Sinister' posters on 'Peace or Protocol' with image of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar torn down by Alliance councillor in Aghagallon

'Sinister' posters with the phrase 'Peace or Protocol' and an image of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have been torn down by an Alliance councillor in Aghagallon.

By Carmel Robinson
2 hours ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 10:44am

Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery said the posters appeared in the village in the early hours of Wednesday morning adding that they threatened violence regarding the NI Protocol.

Alliance party councillor Peter Lavery who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council. Picture by Bernie Brown

Cllr Lavery said: "I completely condemn the erection of these sinister posters. They were erected by people from outside the area in a clear attempt to intimidate local residents.

"It is particularly disgusting that this incident should happen at a time when multiple families across Ireland have had their lives torn apart by mindless acts of violence, acts that these posters seem to threaten.

"The posters have now been removed. I will be in contact with the PSNI regarding this incident asking that it be investigated. I would appeal that if anyone has information regarding who erected these sinister posters that they should pass it onto the police."