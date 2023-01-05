Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery said the posters appeared in the village in the early hours of Wednesday morning adding that they threatened violence regarding the NI Protocol.
Cllr Lavery said: "I completely condemn the erection of these sinister posters. They were erected by people from outside the area in a clear attempt to intimidate local residents.
"It is particularly disgusting that this incident should happen at a time when multiple families across Ireland have had their lives torn apart by mindless acts of violence, acts that these posters seem to threaten.
"The posters have now been removed. I will be in contact with the PSNI regarding this incident asking that it be investigated. I would appeal that if anyone has information regarding who erected these sinister posters that they should pass it onto the police."