Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill guest speaker at Mid Ulster uniting Ireland public conference in Bellaghy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill will be the guest speaker at the Mid Ulster uniting Ireland public conference organised by the party’s Commission on the Future of Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The People’s Assembly is the latest public event being organised by the Commission and will follow two similar events this week in New York and Washington.

The Mid Ulster event is taking place in the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on February 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Minister and local MLA said: “I am looking forward to participating in the Mid Ulster conference on Irish Unity. The Commission on the Future of Ireland was established by Sinn Féin in July 2022 to provide an opportunity for people to have their say on the future of Ireland.

Mid Ulster MLA Michelle O'Neill. Credit: Stock image

“The Commission seeks to encourage grassroots consultation and provide a platform for people from all backgrounds and political persuasions to express their views on the opportunities of Irish Unity.

The work of Sinn Féin’s Commission, along with Ireland’s Future, the SDLPs New Ireland Commission, the work of the all-Party Oireachtas Committee on the Good Friday Agreement and the Shared Island Initiative and others, have ensured that the conversation on constitutional change has never been greater.

“Taken together the work of all of these groups and individuals has helped foster a positive atmosphere that has encouraged the unprecedented discussion on constitutional change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The all-Party Oireachtas Committee on the Good Friday Agreement called last July for the Irish government to begin planning for Irish Unity. This was a very welcome and important development.

A new all-Ireland framework of governance must be carefully planned and resourced.”

Eventbrite Link for People’s Assembly is here