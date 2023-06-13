Traffic calming measures are to be introduced tomorrow (June 14) along the A2 Shore Road following reports of congestion.

A 26-week Phoenix Gas pipeline installation scheme commenced on Monday morning along the busy route.

Motorists were advised to expect delays with work being carried out on the Belfast-bound carriageway from Station Road, Whiteabbey, back towards Carrickfergus until early December 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, a number of local political representatives indicated they had received reports of “considerable” traffic disruption since the scheme began.

Traffic calming measures are to be introduced tomorrow (June 14) along the A2 Shore Road.

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons commented: “I am aware that these construction works have caused considerable traffic disruption and delay in the first few days of their operation.

“My office and other DUP representatives have been liaising with Phoenix Gas and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to see what measures can be taken to ease the congestion.

“It is simply unsustainable for such disruption, on this main arterial route, to last until December.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Antrim Alliance Party MLA Stewart Dickson added: “I have received multiple complaints about how much disruption the roadworks have been causing, as well as hindering the emergency services. The impact that this work has had over the past two days has been considerable and highly disruptive.”

Responding, a spokesperson for Phoenix Gas indicated that measures would be in place from tomorrow morning in an effort to ease the flow of traffic. “We are aware of the issues being faced by commuters as a result of this essential reinforcement work, which is being undertaken to ensure the security of supply to our 34,000-customer base in the area which is continually expanding,” the spokesperson added.

“Phoenix met onsite earlier today (June 13) with senior officials from our traffic management company and with DfI to discuss further measures we can take to alleviate traffic pressure at the site. They have landed on a number of measures that they believe will ease the backlog of traffic.

“These measures will be in place from tomorrow morning (Wednesday, June 14). Please note, this will be monitored by Phoenix and DfI and we will continue to investigate the situation if we don’t see the expected improvements tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A DfI spokesperson said that a single lane closure was initially put in place on the Belfast bound carriageway of the A2 Shore Road to facilitate the works. “The Department is aware of delays to the travelling public during the early days of these works and following discussion with Phoenix Gas, the traffic management arrangements have been amended to help alleviate congestion on the approach to Station Road roundabout, particularly during the peak morning period,” the spokesperson added.

"From Wednesday, June 14, two lanes will be available on the approach to the roundabout during the morning peak.

“The Department will continue to monitor the traffic management in conjunction with Phoenix going forward; however, we would also advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys while the works are completed.”