Antrim and Newtownabbey police advise of traffic delays during planned parades
The locations that will be impacted include Randalstown and Crumlin with Apprentice Boys parades in these areas starting at 7am until 12 noon, then resuming again at 5pm before finishing at approximately 9pm.
In a statement, the PSNI added: "The parade routes in each location incorporate most of the town centres, with a large number of participants and spectators expected.
"Officers will be on the ground in the areas mentioned to accommodate the flow of traffic and to assist with diversions.
"However, to avoid potential delays if you do not plan on attending, please seek an alternative route for your journey if possible.”
