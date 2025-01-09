Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

B0201, Windyhill Road, Coleraine: Road closure from Greenhall Highway to Drumaquill Road.

Road closure required from 7am on Friday, January 10 until 6pm on Friday January 24 for resurfacing works.﻿ Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via B0201 Windyhill Road, A2002 Windyhill Road, A0037 Broad Road, A0037 Dunhill Road, A0029 Dunhill Road, B0201 Greenhall Highway.

Roadworks around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

A0037, Dunhill Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from 100m west of junction with Balteagh Lane to 50m east of junction with Balteagh Lane.

Lane closure required from 8am-6pm on Monday, January 13 to renew frame and cover.﻿

A0029, Ring Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.

A0026, Railway Road, Coleraine: Footpath closure from outside No.20 to along footway to No.26c.

Footpath closure required from Tuesday, January 7 at 9.30am until Tuesday, January 14 at 4.30pm to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.

C0091, Charlotte Street, Ballymoney: Road closure from High Street to Balnamore Road.

Road cosure required from Monday, January 6 at 8am until Friday, February 14 at 6pm for resurfacing scheme to include footway reconstruction, full carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing. There will be access for residents.﻿

Closure to operate: Continuously. Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via C0091 Balnamore Road, U4128 Taughey Road, C01092 Macfin Road. C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, C0091 High Street.

A5002, Dunluce Road, Bushmills: Lane closure from Bush River to No.38 Dunluce Road.

Continuing lane closure required until February 2025 for installation of new storm separation pipework.﻿

U5046, Cozies Road, Bushmills: Road closure from Cabragh Road junction to Carnbore Road junction.

Road closure required from now until Friday, January 17 for works on behalf of NI Water.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0099 Carnbore Road, U5044 Carnbore Road, C0099 Haw Road, U5045 Haw Road, U5046 Cozies Road.

U5505, The Diamond, Ballycastle: Road closure from Castle Street to Anne Street.

Continuous road closure required until February 1 for public safety as building is at risk of collapsing near road.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Castle Street, Main Street. Work being carried out by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.

U5119, Novally Road, Ballycastle: Road closure from junction with Novally Road to junction with Whitepark Road.

Road closure required on Tuesday, January 14 from 9.30am-4.30pm for overhead powerline works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5119 Novally Road, C0105 Whitepark Road, B0015 Whitepark Road.

U5121, Carrowcroey Road, Ballycastle: Road closure from junction with Carnlelis Road to junction with Ballinlea Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, January 14 for overhead powerline works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: U5053 Carnlelis Road, B0017 Straid Road, C0101 Kilmahamogue Road, B0147 Ballinlea Road.

U5041, Lagavara Road, Ballycastle: Road closure from junction of Lagavara Road/Glenstaughey Road extending 100m in each direction.

Road closure required on Monday, January 13 from 9.30am-4.30pm for overhead powerline works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Whitepark Road, B0015 Main Street, A5002 Ballinlea Road, A5002 Maghery Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, Greysteel: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Continuous hard shoulder closure required until January 31, 2025, for installation of new footpath and hardstrip as part of the Northern Active Travel Project.

A3002, Coleraine Road, Portstewart: Lane closure outside house number 22.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Sunday, January 12 for installing gas connection to customer outside number 22A.﻿

A2002, Seacoast Road, Limavady: Lane closure from 30m east of junction with Duncrun Road to 30m west of junction with Duncrun Road.

Lane closure required from midnight on Wednesday, January 15 until 5am the next morning to replace pole.﻿