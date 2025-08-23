Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

B0062, Milltown Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Ballybrakes Road to Bravallen Road.

Road closure required from now until 4pm on Friday, August 29 for sewer connection (deep excavation).﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via:

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. CREDIT NI WORLD

Diversion 1: U4131 Ballybrakes Road, C0091 Balnamore Road, U4128 Taughey Road, C0092 Macfin Road, C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, B0062 Charles Street, B0062 Victoria Street, B0062 Queen Street, B0147 Newal Road, B0062 Meetinghouse Street, B0062 Castle Street, B0062 Gate End.

Diversion 2: U4123 Bravallan Road, U4124 Lislagan Road, B0062 Finvoy Road.

A0026, Frosses Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Newbridge Road to Ballymena Road.

Road closure required from 9pm on Thursday, August 28 until 6am on Friday, August 29 for DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

Closure to operate overnight only. Alternative route via B0062 Ballymena Road, B0062 Rodeing Foot, B0147 Newal Road, B0062 Queen Street, B0062 Victoria Street, B0062 Charles Street, B0062 Coleraine Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, C0092 Newbridge Road.

B0066, Market Street, BALLYMONEY: Lane closure from Nursery Avenue to Tudor Oaks.

Road closure required from 8am on Tuesday, August 26 until 4pm on Friday, August 29 for sewer connection (road crossing - deep excavation).﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: B0066 Market Street, B0066 Knock Road, A0026 Frosses Road, B0062

Ballybogey Road, B0062 Portrush Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, B0062 Charles Street.

A0054, The Diamond, KILREA: Road closure from Coleraine Street to Moneygran Road.

Road closure required for resurfacing works.﻿ Closure to operate overnight only.

Alternative route via:

Diversion 1: A0054 Coleraine Street, A0054 Agivery Road, B0188 Mullaghinch Road, B0207 Mullaghinch Road, B0188 Ballygawley Road, C0543 Moneycarrie Road, A0029 Coleraine Road, A0029 Main Street, B0064 Bridge Street, B0064 Edenbane Road, B0064 Kilrea Road, B0064 Garvagh Road, B0064 Maghera Street.

Diversion 2: A0054 Moneygran Road, A0054 Kilrea Road, A0042 Clady Road, A0042 Main Street, B0096 Townhill Road, U4146 Portna Road, B0064 Bann Road, B0064 Bridge Street.

B0015, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Greenan Road to Glenbank Road.

Road closure required from now until Tuesday, September 30 at 11.59pm for carriageway and verge repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Glenshesk Road, A5002 Mary Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002 Ann Street, A0044 Castle Street, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Hillside Road, C0084 Glenshesk Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Lane closure from Greysteel to Ballykelly.

Lane closure required from now until Friday, August 29 at 4.30pm for completion of Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

U2222, Coolagh Road, GREYSTEEL: Road closure from Lime Road junction to Clooney Road junction.

Road closure required from 8am on Thursday, August 28 until 5pm on Friday, August 29 for new water main.﻿ Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative Route Via: U2222 Coolagh Road, A2002 Clooney Road, C0518 Dunlade Road, U2222 Lime Road.

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from 8am on Monday, August 4 until 8am on Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

A0029, Strand Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Strand Road roundabout to 400m north of Strand Road roundabout.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Tuesday, August 26 until 4.30pm on Thursday, August 28 for VRS (vehicle restraint system) repairs.﻿

A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Lodge Road roundabout to Strand Road roundabout.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Tuesday, August 26 until 4.30pm on Thursday, August 28 for VRS (vehicle restraint system) repairs.﻿

A0026, Newbridge Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Wattstown roundabout to Greenmount roundabout.

Lane closure required from 9pm on Monday, August 25 until 6am on Tuesday, August 26 for DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

Closure to operate overnight only.

A0006, Foreglen Road, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from Ballyhanedin Road to Muldonagh Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Tuesday, August 26 until 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 27 for DFI Road maintenance scheme.﻿

A3002, Quilly Road, ARTICLAVE: Lane closure from Gortycavan Road to a point 300m east of Gortycavan Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Thursday, August 21 until 4.30pm on Monday, August 25 for full-service water connection. Working hours on the Friday are from 9:30am to 3pm.

A0029, Carhill Road, GARVAGH: Lane closure from junction with U3418 Carhill Road to 150m north of junction with U3418 Carhill Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Thursday, August 28 for NIE overhead line work.﻿