A new weather warning has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland as the cold snap continues.

A yellow warning for snow and icy patches leading to some disruption to travel is in place from 4.00pm on Wednesday (January 8) until 11.00am on Thursday (January 9).

The Met Office says rain and sleet near coasts, and snow inland, will continue to affect the north and west of the province this evening, overnight and into Thursday morning.

It added: “As surfaces fall below freezing, this will lead to some icy stretches on untreated surfaces, while a few cm of fresh snow could affect some areas, mainly places above about 100 metres.”

A new weather warning has been issued for parts of the province. Image: Met Office

The public is advised to expect the following:

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services;

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths;

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.