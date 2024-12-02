The Department for Infrastructure has said it will continue to prioritise frontline services following widespread reports of flooding in the wake of Storm Bert.

The period of stormy weather at the end of November saw DfI’s Roads and Rivers Teams respond to over 600 calls for assistance across a wide geographical area.

Among the areas hit by flooding included a section of Carrick’s Middle Road between Woodburn Road and New Line.

Local resident Aubrey McCrory said he experienced severe flooding driving along the route on Saturday, November 23. “The top road was unbelievable with flooding. The car in front of me was actually starting to drift off; my car just managed to make it through by passing on the right hand side,” he added.

Having reported the issue to the Flooding Incident line over the weekend, Mr McCrory took a number of photographs along the affected stretch of the Middle Road on Monday, November 25.

The images show a number of drains along the route that appear to be clogged with leaves, stones and other debris.

"This is not the first time this year that this section of the road has been flooded; with nowhere to drain the water away, my concern would be that there could be subsidence,” he added.

Responding, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said that Storm Bert was a “multi-weather event that brought wind, rain and melting snow, which caused fallen trees and flooding issues”. The spokesperson added: “Multi-agency partners met continuously over the weekend to coordinate the response to the impacts, clearing essential infrastructure and monitoring water levels to reduce the risk of flooding to homes.

“The Department recognises the importance of keeping road gullies clean and free from obstruction. There are over 43,000 gullies in the Mid and East Antrim Council area. The Department endeavours to clean all gullies at least once every year as resources permit and the ones at Middle Road were cleared in September 2024.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is responsible for the street sweeping and any specific problems can be reported to the Section Office for further investigation and action as necessary."

With the well documented change in weather patterns there is an increased risk of the capacity of drainage systems being exceeded during instances of heavier rainfall, the DfI spokesperson added. “The Department’s 2024/25 budget allocation is challenging; however we will continue to prioritise essential frontline services. Minister O’Dowd recently allocated £1million for targeted intervention for gully emptying given the ongoing potential impact of severe weather and the resultant risk of flooding.

“The public can report an issue with blocked gullies, roadside drainage or ponding on the adopted road network at www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/report-road-drainage-fault.”

Meanwhile, DfI activated the Emergency Payment scheme to assist Northern Ireland householders who suffered severe inconvenience from flooding as a result of Storm Bert.

The Emergency Flooding Payment Scheme has been activated through which individual householders who have suffered ‘severe inconvenience’ can claim a £1,000 payment from their local council as an offer of practical assistance.