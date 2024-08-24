Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a reminder to those attending the EMERGE music festival in Belfast this weekend that it is illegal to stop or park on the hard shoulder of the motorway.

Following a huge sold-out weekend in 2023, this year’s EMERGE – Ireland’s biggest electronic music festival – promises to be the biggest ever featuring some of the biggest global names in electronic music.

With tens of thousands descending on the Boucher Playing Fields on Saturday and Sunday, the PSNI has warned those attending the event and those dropping them off, that passengers cannot get out of vehicles while queueing on the motorway and walk down the hard shoulder.

It follows recent incidents which saw several motorists being issued with penalty tickets for this offence.

Following a huge sold-out weekend in 2023, this year's Emerge - Ireland’s biggest electronic music festival - promises to be the biggest yet featuring some of the biggest global names in electronic music. Picture: Emerge

A PSNI spokesperson stressed: “This is a serious safety issue and could cost someone their life.

"The hard shoulder of a motorway is also not a waiting area for those picking people up from the event at Boucher.

"In addition to the obvious danger posed, the hard shoulder including the off slip is still part of the motorway and it is an offence for anyone to walk on it and for any driver to stop on the hard shoulder unless it is an emergency.

"Leave plenty of time to get to the venue and arrive there safely.”

Police have issued a warning of traffic disruption in the Boucher Road area, saying event organisers will have some road closures and diversions in place in the area between 2pm and midnight.

From around 3pm there will be a lane closure in place between Shane Retail Park junction and Boucher Crescent.

Lislea Drive, from the junction with Lisburn Road, will be closed from 1pm.

There will be a number of road closures between 9pm and 12am (midnight): Boucher Road will be fully closed to traffic between Tates Avenue and the junction with Stockmans Lane. Stockmans Lane will be fully closed between Kennedy Way and Lisburn Road.

The slip roads onto the M1 at Kennedy Way (northbound) and Stockmans Lane (southbound) will be closed, as will the Kennedy Way city-bound from the Andersonstown Road junction towards the M1.

Police said diversions will be in place and sign posted, with parking for coaches attending the concert in place on Balmoral Road and Balmoral Link and warned there will be no pick up and drop off points within the road closure area.

Superintendent Gavin Kirkpatrick has reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert.

"We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.

"Make arrangements for your travel to and from the event in advance. Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening speak with event staff or the police.”