Further weather warning for snow and icy patches across Northern Ireland
The warning, which is in place from 3.00pm on Tuesday (January 7) until 12noon on Wednesday (January 8), is for snow and icy patches leading to some disruption to travel.
The Met Office says showers of rain and sleet near coasts, and snow inland, will continue to affect the province this afternoon and into this evening.
It added; “Overnight, showers should become confined to coastal areas. With winds easing, it is likely to be a much colder night than last night, bringing widespread frost and icy patches.”
Members of the public are advised to expect the following:
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services;
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths;
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
