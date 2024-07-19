Global IT outage: delays and cancellations 'can be expected’ for air passengers
In a statement issued on July 19, a spokesperson for the Aldergrove facility said: “The sirport continues to remain operational with systems returning to full operation and passengers being processed as normal.
"The airport is part of a global aviation network that is still experiencing disruption so delays and cancellations can be expected as the day goes on. Passengers should continue to check with their airline for the latest updates and before travelling to the airport.”
Meanwhile, passengers set to fly from Belfast City Airport are being asked to check the status of their flights.
A spokesperson for the east Belfast-based transport hub stated: “Whilst flight operations from Belfast City Airport have not been directly affected by today’s global IT outages, there will be disruption across networks and passengers are therefore advised to check the status of their flights.”