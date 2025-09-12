A major resurfacing scheme on the M1 motorway, Craigavon, is to recommence on Friday, September 19.

The works, which are scheduled to be completed before Sunday, September 28, are required to complete the major £3m improvement along the eastbound carriageway between Junction 11 (Ballynacor) and Junction 10 (Lurgan) which commenced in July.

The Department for Infrastructure said that to ensure the safety of road users and road workers while the work takes place it will be necessary to implement a series of lane closures and road closures as follows:

M1 motorway eastbound between Junction 11 (Ballynacor) and Junction 10 (Lurgan) will be closed each night from 8.00pm to 7.00am (Friday); from 8.00pm to 12.00noon (Saturday); from 8.00pm to 6.00am (Sunday to Thursday) with diversionary route signed via A3 Kernan Loop - A3 Northway - A3 Central Way - A3 Lake Road - U1125 Eastway - B2 Silverwood Road - C706 Kiln Road - A76 Lough Road.

M1 motorway eastbound between Junction 11 (Ballynacor) and Junction 10 (Lurgan) will be reduced to single lane each day from 7.00am to 8.00pm (Saturday); from 12.00noon to 8.00pm (Sunday); and from 6.00am to 8.00pm (Monday to Friday).

A resurfacing scheme on the M1 Motorway, Craigavon, will recommence on Friday, September 19. Picture: Matthew Ashmore - stock.adobe

A temporary speed limit of 50 mph speed limit will also be imposed along the stretch and overtaking will be prohibited for the safety of road users.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however some delays can be expected and road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey or commute and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.