A full closure of the Magherafelt bypass from Ballyronan Road to Moneymore Road will take place on Monday (January 20) to facilitate the installation of a temporary safety barrier as part of NI Water’s essential upgrade to the supply infrastructure in the town.

Weekend works are scheduled to commence this Friday evening, January 17, at the Moneymore Roundabout from 6:30pm until Monday, January 20 at 6:00 am.

The Coolshinney Road out of town lane and the Moneymore Road (north of the roundabout) in both directions will be closed to facilitate the works with local diversions in place.

On Monday work will commence at 7:00pm and will continue until 6,00am on Tuesday, January 21. Local diversions will be in place throughout the town.

Moneymore Road roundabout in Magherafelt. Credit: Google Maps

On Friday January 24, work will take place at the Moneymore Roundabout from 6:30pm until Monday January 27 at 06:00 am. The Coolshinney Road out of town lane and the Moneymore Road (north of the roundabout) in both directions will be closed to facilitate the works with local diversions in place.

A NI spokesperson said: “This work is good news for customers in the local area, as the upgraded infrastructure will enhance the security of the water supply to the town of Magherafelt and the surrounding area.

Further notifications will be issued as the works progress to keep local residents and businesses informed of key dates. Traffic management and signage will be in place at all times.

“The project team appreciates the co-operation of the wider public in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery. Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.”

NI Water and its contractor John Graham Construction Ltd would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation and say they will do everything possible to minimise disruption wherever possible.