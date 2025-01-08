Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are advised that freezing fog is making for challenging driving conditions with a new weather warning issued for Northern Ireland.

The yellow weather warning for fog is in place from 5.00pm on Wednesday (January 8) until 9.00am on Thursday (January 9).

The Met Office says areas of freezing fog will make travel conditions difficult in places.

It added: “Freezing fog is expected to become more extensive and thicken across Northern Ireland this evening and overnight, with visibility falling to less than 100 m in places. Once formed the fog may well persist into Thursday morning.”

Motorists are warned fog is making for challenging driving conditions (archive photo): Photo: PSNI

Members of the public are advised to expect the following:

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible;

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI is reporting that in Belfast - Westlink / M1 Broadway all way out to J12 The Birches – fairly thick fog is reducing visibility currently. There is also fog on the M2 Foreshore from York Street to J2 Greencastle.

"Extremely dense fog” is reported by a resident in the north Armagh area too.