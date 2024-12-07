Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Seskin Road, Straid: A lane closure is to operate continuously between 7am on November 25 and 5pm on December 20 from Seskin Road - Main Street to 500m south on Irish Hill Road. Traffic control is to operate during the NI Water works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Park Road, Mallusk: A lane closure, which commenced on December 4, is operating daily from 9.30am until 4.30pm on December 10. The lane closure, which is required for a new gas connection, is operating from 130m from the junction with The Poplars to 200m from the junction with The Poplars. Traffic control is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Antrim Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure is to operate from Elm Court to Ballyclare Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 9. Traffic control is to operate during the closure, which is to facilitate the relocation of street lighting columns for a developer and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place across Newtownabbey over the coming days. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

Braeside Avenue: A lane closure is to operate from 30m from the junction with Braeside Park to 50m from the junction with Braeside Park between 8am and 6pm on December 10. Traffic control is to operate during the Phoenix Energy works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare: A lane closure is to operate in the vicinity of Meadow Close between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 9. The lane closure is to facilitate BT Openreach works. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Beverley Road: A lane closure is to operate from Canmoney Road to Manse Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 11. The lane closure is required to facilitate maintenenace works to a phone mast. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Clarke Lodge Road: A road closure is to operate from the junction of Mallusk Road to 50m south of the junction of Mallusk Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 9. An alternative route is via: Mallusk Road, Bernice Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected during the BT Openreach works.

Mossvale Road: A road closure is to operate from 50m north of number 45 to 50m south of number 45 between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 9. An alternative route is via: Ballyclare Road, Ballyrobert Road, Mossley Road, Doagh Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected during the BT Openreach works.