Almost 110,000 full vehicle tests were conducted across Northern Ireland centres last month, according to figures just published by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

In October 2024, the DVA conducted 109,941 vehicle tests of which 94,654 (86.1%) were full tests and 15,287 (13.9%) were retests, with the DfI stating that this is the highest number of vehicle tests reported since the current series of statistics began.

For this financial year to date 2024/25 (April to October), the agency delivered 662,972 vehicle tests, 569,694 (85.9%) full tests and 93,278 (14.1%) retests respectively.

A total of 85,461 applications for a full vehicle test were received during October 2024, relative to 91,389 for the same month in 2023.

Lisburn Driver and Vehicle Agency test centre. (Pic: Google).

Driving Practical Testing

The DVA conducted 6,385 practical driver tests in October 2024, 4.9% (297) higher relative to the same month in 2023 (6,088) and the highest number recorded since November 2022 (6,458).

From April to October 2024/25, DVA delivered 42,233 driver tests, compared to 37,806 for the same period in 2023/24, an increase of almost 12% (4,427) so far this year.

In October 2024 DVA received 6,448 applications for a driving test, 6.5% (394) more than for the same month in 2023 (6,054).

Driver Theory Testing

In October 2024 the DVA delivered 8,759 driver theory tests, 20.5% (1,491) above the equivalent figure for the same month in 2023 (7,268).

Year to date, April to October 2024/25, the DVA conducted 53,841 theory tests, compared with and slightly above the 53,574 conducted in the same period the previous year 2023/24.

The DVA received 9,123 applications for a driver theory test during October 2024, 248 more than for the same month in 2023 (8,875).

The October break down of vehicle and driver tests per centre was as follows:

Armagh: 4,748 and 148;

Ballymena: 6,707 and 341;

Belfast (Balmoral): 8,800 and 776;

Coleraine: 6,593 and 409;

Cookstown: 6,023 and 449;

Craigavon: 5,577 and 562;

Downpatrick: 3,676 and 252;

Enniskillen: 4,423 and 176;

Larne: 4,004 and 569;

Lisburn: 7,232 and 328;

Londonderry (Newbuildings): 8,918 and 100;

Mallusk: 7,166 and 91;

Newry: 6,117 and 320;

Newtownards: 11,682 and 519;

Omagh: 2,988 and 263

Over the month of October 2024, a total of 553 driver tests were also conducted at, Londonderry Altnagelvin; 522 at Hydebank, and 7 at Belfast (Dill Road).

Since June 1, private cars that were first registered between, June 1, 2019 and May, 31 2020 or between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018, and have a valid Northern Ireland MOT will be given a Temporary Exemption Certificate (TEC).

This means they will not need a vehicle test for 12 months from the date their current certificate expires.

DfI said these certificates were introduced to reduce the number of private car applications, but tests conducted were to remain the same or the agency would test more as required.