Overnight closure of Magherafelt bypass to facilitate pipe installation and reinstatement works

By Stanley Campbell
Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 12:44 BST
Motorists should be aware of road and lane closures planned for Magherafelt in the week ahead.

A31 Magherafelt Bypass - road closure from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.

Road closure is required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipe installation and reinstatement works.

Overnight between 11pm and 6am from Monday July 21 to Tuesday. July 22.

Ballyronan Road junction with Magherafelt Bypass | Googleplaceholder image
Ballyronan Road junction with Magherafelt Bypass | Google

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

placeholder image
Alternative route via: A0031 Moneymore Road, A0031 Queen Street, A0031 Broad Street, B0160 Market Street, B0160 Meeting Street, B0160 Ballyronan Road.

A31 Magherafelt Bypass - lane closure- from Ballyronan Road Roundabout to Moneymore Road Roundabout.

Lane Closure required to to facilitate work by GRAHAM - Installation of pipework on the verge.

Closure to operate: Continuous other from Monday, July 21 to Tuesday, July 22.

A31 Moneymore Road, Magherafelt - lane closure - from Ballymoughan Road to Dunronan Road.

Lane closure is required to facilitate work by Fibrus.

Closure to operate between 9.30am to 4.30pm on Monday, July 21.

