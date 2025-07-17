Overnight closure of Magherafelt bypass to facilitate pipe installation and reinstatement works
A31 Magherafelt Bypass - road closure from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.
Road closure is required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipe installation and reinstatement works.
Overnight between 11pm and 6am from Monday July 21 to Tuesday. July 22.
Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Alternative route via: A0031 Moneymore Road, A0031 Queen Street, A0031 Broad Street, B0160 Market Street, B0160 Meeting Street, B0160 Ballyronan Road.
A31 Magherafelt Bypass - lane closure- from Ballyronan Road Roundabout to Moneymore Road Roundabout.
Lane Closure required to to facilitate work by GRAHAM - Installation of pipework on the verge.
Closure to operate: Continuous other from Monday, July 21 to Tuesday, July 22.
A31 Moneymore Road, Magherafelt - lane closure - from Ballymoughan Road to Dunronan Road.
Lane closure is required to facilitate work by Fibrus.
Closure to operate between 9.30am to 4.30pm on Monday, July 21.
