Overnight closure of Magherafelt bypass to facilitate pipe installation and reinstatement works

Motorists should be aware of road and lane closures planned for Magherafelt in the week ahead.

A31 Magherafelt Bypass - road closure from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.

Road closure is required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipe installation and reinstatement works.

Overnight between 11pm and 6am from Monday July 21 to Tuesday. July 22.

Ballyronan Road junction with Magherafelt Bypass | Google

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via: A0031 Moneymore Road, A0031 Queen Street, A0031 Broad Street, B0160 Market Street, B0160 Meeting Street, B0160 Ballyronan Road.

A31 Magherafelt Bypass - lane closure- from Ballyronan Road Roundabout to Moneymore Road Roundabout.

Lane Closure required to to facilitate work by GRAHAM - Installation of pipework on the verge.

Closure to operate: Continuous other from Monday, July 21 to Tuesday, July 22.

A31 Moneymore Road, Magherafelt - lane closure - from Ballymoughan Road to Dunronan Road.

Lane closure is required to facilitate work by Fibrus.

Closure to operate between 9.30am to 4.30pm on Monday, July 21.