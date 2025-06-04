Police currently at scene of serious RTC in Coleraine - diversions in place

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jun 2025, 12:27 BST
Police are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision at the junction of the Dunhill Road and Shinny Road in Coleraine.

Local diversions are in place and road users are asked to seek an alternative route.

