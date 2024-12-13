Portadown: PSNI warn of traffic delays as Cliftonville match at Shamrock Park coincides with busy Christmas shopping day

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Dec 2024, 17:42 BST

Police are warning that additional traffic in the Portadown area on Saturday could lead to delays and parking issues.

“We're advising anyone travelling to Portadown on Saturday, December 14 to plan their trip in advance,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"A football match between Portadown and Cliftonville is due to take place at Shamrock Park, kicking off at 3pm, and we anticipate that many shoppers will also be in the town searching for Christmas gifts.

"A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the Brownstown Road, Armagh Road – particularly between the junctions of Mahon Road and Northway roundabout - and Mahon Road areas both before and after the game."

Police are advising anyone travelling to Portadown on Saturday to plan their trip in advance. Picture: pixabayplaceholder image
Police are advising anyone travelling to Portadown on Saturday to plan their trip in advance. Picture: pixabay

Police said football supporters and shoppers are advised to leave additional time for their journey where necessary and be aware that demand for parking spaces will be high.

They urge the public, where possible, to consider using public transport.

"We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.

"We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable day and as such you're likely to see a visible police presence in the town.

"Our officers will be out and about, engaging with the community and assisting with traffic management.”

