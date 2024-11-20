PSNI deliver hard-hitting road safety message to hundreds of schoolchildren in Lisburn
The roadshow, devised by the Police Service of Northern Ireland Road Policing Unit and supported by AXA Insurance and Northern Ireland Road safety Partnership, was performed to approximately 800 sixth formers at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn.
An additional performance was also shown to an adult audience on the same date and was supported by key partners on road safety providing information stalls. The partners included PSNI, NIFRS, NIAS, Road Ahead, Axa Insurance and the newly formed Lisburn & Castlereagh Road Safety Partnership.
Constable Teeney of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Road Policing Education team said: "The Roadsafe Roadshow has been a major success and it enables us to bring a road safety message to thousands of young people in the highest risk group. We have no doubt that the road show shocks, perhaps even horrifies, our young audiences.
"We believe that showing realistically just what happens on our roads has an impact on the students who attend.
"Our hope is that after seeing the roadshow they realise that they are not indestructible; that they are as vulnerable on the roads as the next person and that they must respect the roads and other users.
"One of the hardest parts of any police officer's job is breaking the news of the death or injury of a loved one to relatives.
"It is especially heart-breaking when that news is of a young person whose whole life lay ahead. Most traffic collisions could have been avoided and we hope that the road show will help young people realise the consequences of their actions.”
Lisburn and Castlereagh PCSP Chair Councillor Sharon Lowry said: “Every parent’s nightmare is to hear that knock on the door and to be told that their child has been involved in a road traffic collision.
"Shocking though it may be, this Roadshow aims to help our young people understand that while they may feel completely in control, they are most at risk of becoming involved in a road traffic collision at the start of their motoring life.”