PSNI seek help tracing driver of speeding car which narrowly missed multiple vehicles in Bellaghy area

By Stanley Campbell
Published 5th Dec 2024, 09:56 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 10:01 BST
Mid Ulster police are appealing for help in tracing the driver of a car which they say missed colliding with multiple vehicles in the Bellaghy area on Sunday, December 1.

Police say the silver Peugeot 307 was first spotted driving erratically at a carpark in the Hillhead Road area before performing a handbrake turn in front of police and heading off at speed towards Deerpark Road.

Most Popular

With police in pursuit, the Peugeot continued onto the Ballynease Road, narrowly missing multiple vehicles as well as a near miss with a police vehicle before making off towards the Ballymacombs Road at high speed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson continued: “This was an extremely dangerous incident, which could have resulted in serious injury or loss of life. The vehicle involved was travelling at speeds of 100mph through residential areas, which are 30mph zones.

Police pursuit the vehicle along Ballynease Road, Bellaghy. Credit: Googleplaceholder image
Police pursuit the vehicle along Ballynease Road, Bellaghy. Credit: Google
placeholder image
Read More
Yellow weather warning: 'disruption possible' with strong winds to hit Northern ...

"Thankfully, none of our officers were injured, and there were no reports of any injuries to members of the local community, nor damage to any vehicles. Through the evasive action of the officer driving the police vehicle, it might have resulted in a head-on collision by the driver of the Peugeot 307 car.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1647 01/12/24. We know that there were a large number of cars located in the car park at the time of the Peugeot erratically, so we would appeal to anyone with any information or even dashcam footage available to get in touch to assist with our enquiries.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice