PSNI update as section of A1 dual-carriageway is closed due to bus on fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The A1 dual-carriageway has now fully reopened following an earlier incident which closed a section to traffic.

The A1 southbound had been closed between the Bridgewater roundabout and Loughbrickland due to a bus on fire.

Motorists were urged to seek an alternative route.

Police have confirmed the road has now been fully reopened.