PSNI update as section of A1 dual-carriageway is closed due to bus on fire

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Aug 2024, 16:43 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 19:47 BST
The A1 dual-carriageway has now fully reopened following an earlier incident which closed a section to traffic.

The A1 southbound had been closed between the Bridgewater roundabout and Loughbrickland due to a bus on fire.

Motorists were urged to seek an alternative route.

Police have confirmed the road has now been fully reopened.

