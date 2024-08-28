PSNI update as section of A1 dual-carriageway is closed due to bus on fire
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The A1 dual-carriageway has now fully reopened following an earlier incident which closed a section to traffic.
The A1 southbound had been closed between the Bridgewater roundabout and Loughbrickland due to a bus on fire.
Motorists were urged to seek an alternative route.
Police have confirmed the road has now been fully reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.