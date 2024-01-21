Storm Isha: list of Northern Ireland roads closed, air and sea journeys also disrupted

Strong winds have already brought travel disruption with the arrival of Storm Isha to Northern Ireland.

A severe weather warning has been issued with high winds of up to 80mph forecast in some coastal areas and gusts of between 60 and 70mph inland.

Ferry sailings to Scotland have been disrupted as a result of the extreme weather, with P&O cancelling its 4pm and 8pm Sunday crossings from Larne to Cairnryan. Stena Line also cancelled its 3.30pm, 7.30pm and 11.30pm sailings from Belfast to Cairnryan.

Both Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport warned passengers of delays and disruption to flights as a result of the adverse conditions.

At Dublin Airport, as of 3pm, a total of 83 flights were cancelled by airlines, including 44 incoming and 39 departing flights. High winds have resulted in 21 ‘go-arounds’, with 18 flights opting to divert to other airports.

The airport warned that weather conditions were also impacting on some ground handling operations and further disruption is possible.

A number of roads have been affected by falling trees, with the PSNI and Department for Infrastructure urging motorists to think carefully about their need to travel.

The Trafficwatch NI list of affected roads, as of 7.07pm is:

Co Derry / Londonderry

Leaving Greysteel on the Killylane Road .The PSNI are reporting a fallen tree blocking the road

A5 Victoria Road - Fallen tree close to the entrance of Stoneyford in the direction of New Buildings.

Feeny - Reports to police of a fallen tree on bend blocking the B44 Altinure Rd outside Feeny. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Co Down

Large fallen tree blocking the U140 Harry’s Road close to Harry’s cafe in Hilsborough. Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey,

Co Tyrone

Dungannon - Fallen tree reported as partially blocking the B152 Moor Rd close to number 106 in a dip. Extra care is needed until this is removed.

Rarone Road, Seskinore, Omagh – Fallen tree partially blocking road.

Co Armagh

Reports of a fallen tree on the Hamiltonsbawn Road described as blocking half the road. The location given as 100 yards from Druminnis Church heading in the direction of Hamiltonsbawn.

Co Antrim