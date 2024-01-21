Storm Isha: more than 45,000 homes without electricity, air and sea travel disrupted and roads closed

More than 45,000 homes were left without power on Sunday night as Storm Isha continued to batter all areas of Northern Ireland.

NIE Networks confirmed severe winds has caused “significant damage to the electricity network”.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve brought in hundreds of extra staff who will be working hard through the night to restore power where it is safe to do so.”

Travel problems have been widespread, with roads blocked, ferry crossings cancelled and severe disruption to flights.

The scene on Castle Lane in Belfast City Centre where scaffolding collapsed. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Motorists have been urged to avoid the M1 motorway with reports of fallen trees on the hard shoulder and lanes heading westbound between junctions 13 - 14 (Tamnamore) .

Fallen trees have also been reported on the hard shoulder and lane 1 between junctions 11 and 12 (Portadown) heading westbound.

Road users are also advised to avoid the area of Moneymore Road, Magherafelt from its junction with Ballymohan road, and Dunronan Road due to damage caused to a building in the area as a result of extreme weather conditions. Local diversions are in place.

In Belfast city centre, a member of the public was injured after being struck by falling debris on Sunday afternoon.

Strong winds are battering Northern Ireland as Storm Isha blows in. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye (stock image)

Police closed Castle Lane at its junction with Royal Avenue and pedestrians asked to avoid the area due to unsafe scaffolding.

Flights to and from Northern Ireland airports have been disrupted, with delays and diversions as a result of the adverse conditions.

Belfast International Airport confirmed the storm has caused considerable delays to flights right across the UK on Sunday.

"If you are due to travel on Monday please check with your airline for latest flight updates. Please drive with caution if you have to travel on the roads.”

Dublin Airport has also been badly hit by the adverse weather.

A spokesperson said: “While Dublin Airport has remained open and operational all day, Storm Isha posed a significant challenge to both departing and arriving flights on Sunday. As of 9.30pm, airlines have cancelled a total of 148 flights - 75 incoming and 73 departing. A total of 35 flights diverted to other airports, with 27 go-arounds.

"Dublin Airport fully expects to be open and operational on Monday, as it did all day on Sunday. Forecasts suggest that wind speeds will remain high overnight and into Monday morning, but wind direction is forecast to switch to a more favourable westerly direction. Passengers scheduled to fly on Monday are advised to check directly with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

"Passengers seeking to re-book cancelled flights are encouraged to do this online to avoid unnecessary queuing at airline desks in the terminals which will be extra busy.”

Ferry sailings to Scotland have been disrupted as a result of the extreme weather, with P&O cancelling its 4pm and 8pm Sunday crossings from Larne to Cairnryan. Stena Line also cancelled its 3.30pm, 7.30pm and 11.30pm sailings from Belfast to Cairnryan.

A number of roads have been affected by falling trees, with the PSNI and Department for Infrastructure urging motorists to think carefully about their need to travel.