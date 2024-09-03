Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £340,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Waterfall Road, Larne will commence on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

The resurfacing scheme will extend from Tureagh Road to Ballyrickard Road.

Minister O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Larne area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement continuous road closures from Tuesday, September 10, 2024 until Friday, October 11, 2024.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced a £340,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Waterfall Road, Larne. Photo: Google

During the times of the road closures diversionary routes will be signed as follows:

- Ballyrickard Road closure (Tuesday, September 10 until Sunday, September 15): diversions via: (1) Waterfall Road, Ballyvallagh Road, Castle Road, Castletown Road and Ballyrickard Road. (2) Crosshill Road, Carneal Road and Ballyvallagh Road;

- Waterfall Road closure (Tuesday, September 10 until Friday, October 11) - Diversions via: (1) Ballyrickard Road, Crosshill Road and Waterfall Road. (2) Carneal Road, Ballyvallagh Road and Waterfall Road.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, October 11; however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.