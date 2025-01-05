Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A further weather warning has been put in place for Northern Ireland as heavy snow fall causes chaos in other parts of the UK.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice on Saturday morning which is in effect until 6pm on Sunday, but has now issued a new warning for ice from midnight on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

Forecasters had warned of snow falls across Northern Ireland with potentially 5-10 cm over the Mournes, Sperrins and Antrim Hills.

Elsewhere in the UK, heavy snow has caused travel disruption with a knock-on effect for Northern Ireland travellers.

A new weather warning is in place in Northern Ireland as freezing temperatures cause chaos across the UK. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Manchester Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport have reopened their runways after closures on Sunday morning, but warn that passengers may still experience delays.

In the Republic of Ireland, tens of thousands of households are reported to be without power water as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

The Met Office’s new yellow warning for ice extends across all parts of Northern Ireland, with forecasters warning the public to expect icy stretches developing early on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Icy stretches are expected to develop across much of Northern Ireland during the early hours of Monday morning, following the clearance of earlier wet weather.

"In addition, further wintry showers are likely to move in from the north during this period, increasing the potential for ice in places, and bringing the chance of 1-3 cm of snow in a few places, mainly in the west.”