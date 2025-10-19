A Met Office weather warning for rain across Northern Ireland on Sunday has been extended.

The yellow warning, which had been in place until midday, is now extended to 3pm.

It also now covers an extended area, with counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone now included.

Previously only counties Antrim, Armagh and Down had been affected.

A Met Office weather warning for rain is now in place. Picture: unsplash (stock image).

Road users have been warned of a lot of surface water and spray in many areas, but so far all routes in Northern Ireland are reported as passable.

Met Office forecasters say the rain will continue until mid afternoon in some areas, with a further 10-20mm in places.

They warn that, on top of what has already fallen, this may lead to some flooding and transport disruption.

The rain is expected to ease from the southwest and then clear later this afternoon.

The forecast for Sunday evening is for clear spells and a few showers at first. It will become cloudier with shower more frequent through late evening and overnight, these showers heavy and perhaps thundery at times. The minimum temperature is likely to be 8 °C.

It will be rather cloudy at times on Monday with scattered showers, these are forecast to be heavy and perhaps thundery at times. The maximum temperature will be 13 °C.