Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
51 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Northern Ireland weather warnings in place as rain and wind set to batter all areas

Northern Ireland looks set to be hit by a period of heavy rain and strong winds, with possible disruption to travel.

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:39 BST

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for all areas of Northern Ireland from 3pm today (Tuesday, April 11) and lasting until midnight.

The Met Office says heavy rain could lead to difficult travel conditions with surface spray and flooding on some roads.

Strong winds follow on Wednesday, with a second yellow warning in place from 11am until 10pm, again potentially causing some disruption in all areas of Northern Ireland.

Most Popular
A weather warning for rain is in place.A weather warning for rain is in place.
A weather warning for rain is in place.

Forecasters say this afternoon’s heavy rain will be accompanied by increasing winds. The maximum temperature is likely to be 8 °C.

The rain will clear to northern areas through this evening, leaving showers and clear spells behind overnight but winds will stay strong. Tonight’s minimum temperature will be 0 °C.

There will be showers or longer spells of rain on Wednesday, accompanied by strong northwesterly winds. The showers will gradually easing into the evening. The maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 9 °C.

Read More
11 garden centres to visit this Spring across Northern Ireland
A yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Met OfficeA yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Met Office
A yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Met Office

The outlook for the rest of the week will be a mix of sunshine and scattered showers on Thursday and Friday, with winds easing. It will be mainly dry and fine on Saturday morning but becoming wet and windy by the afternoon.

Northern IrelandMet Office