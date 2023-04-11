Northern Ireland weather warnings in place as rain and wind set to batter all areas

Northern Ireland looks set to be hit by a period of heavy rain and strong winds, with possible disruption to travel.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for all areas of Northern Ireland from 3pm today (Tuesday, April 11) and lasting until midnight.

The Met Office says heavy rain could lead to difficult travel conditions with surface spray and flooding on some roads.

Strong winds follow on Wednesday, with a second yellow warning in place from 11am until 10pm, again potentially causing some disruption in all areas of Northern Ireland.

Forecasters say this afternoon’s heavy rain will be accompanied by increasing winds. The maximum temperature is likely to be 8 °C.

The rain will clear to northern areas through this evening, leaving showers and clear spells behind overnight but winds will stay strong. Tonight’s minimum temperature will be 0 °C.

There will be showers or longer spells of rain on Wednesday, accompanied by strong northwesterly winds. The showers will gradually easing into the evening. The maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 9 °C.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Met Office