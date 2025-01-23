Storm Éowyn: South Eastern Health Trust warns of disruption to services due to red weather alert

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 16:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The South Eastern Health Trust has issued warning to patients that appointments will be cancelled on Friday January 24, 2025 due to the red weather warning alert that has been issued.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The South Eastern Trust is planning for significant disruption to our services on Friday January 24, 2025 due to the Met Office’s red weather warning in relation to Storm Éowyn.

"Our focus will be on maintaining safe services for acutely unwell patients within our inpatient facilities and protecting urgent and emergency care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our message to patients and service users is that you should assume any scheduled appointments are cancelled, unless you are contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise.

Patients are being warned to expect disruption to services and cancelled appointments due to Storm Éowyn. Pic credit: NIWDPatients are being warned to expect disruption to services and cancelled appointments due to Storm Éowyn. Pic credit: NIWD
Patients are being warned to expect disruption to services and cancelled appointments due to Storm Éowyn. Pic credit: NIWD
Read More
Storm Éowyn: all schools in Northern Ireland advised to closed to 'avoid any pot...

"If your appointment is affected, our team will be in touch to reschedule as soon as possible.

"Urgent and Emergency Care services will remain open as normal.”

Updates on services within the South Eastern Trust will be available on their website and social media channels.

Related topics:Storm ÉowynMet Office
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice