Storm Éowyn: South Eastern Health Trust warns of disruption to services due to red weather alert
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The South Eastern Trust is planning for significant disruption to our services on Friday January 24, 2025 due to the Met Office’s red weather warning in relation to Storm Éowyn.
"Our focus will be on maintaining safe services for acutely unwell patients within our inpatient facilities and protecting urgent and emergency care.
“Our message to patients and service users is that you should assume any scheduled appointments are cancelled, unless you are contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise.
"If your appointment is affected, our team will be in touch to reschedule as soon as possible.
"Urgent and Emergency Care services will remain open as normal.”
Updates on services within the South Eastern Trust will be available on their website and social media channels.