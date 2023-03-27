Heardle is the music game akin to Wordle, where guessing a song as quick as you can, gets you more points. Here’s the answer for March 27

Today’s Heardle answer has been revealed and the answer of today’s (March 27) mystery song is courtesy of one of the UK’s most successful bands in recent years, first formed in 2010.

Today’s mystery band have had a host of top hits and are one of the more successful male bands to emerge from England. They have four members and as of 2021, had sold over 11 million records - that’s all for the clues!

Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of 0 points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

However, older generations still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app, such as today’s song. If you have had too many attempts to guess the tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle

What is today’s Heardle song? (March 27)

Today’s Heardle is: Pompeii - Bastille (2013)