Tina Turner: Funeral will be ‘small, private affair’ with few family members, says former personal assistant

Details of Tina Turner’s funeral have been revealed following the death of the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ at the age of 83.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 29th May 2023, 11:01 BST

Tina Turner is set to be remembered in a memorial concert following a “small and very private” funeral with just her friends and close family members. The former personal assistant of the late singer, who passed away on May 24 at her home in Switzerland, revealed she did not want a “big public funeral”.

Eddy Hampton “Armani”, who worked with Tina for more than 20 years, told the Mirror: “She wanted to be cremated and I expect it to be a small, very private affair. I am sure there will be some kind of memorial concert and tribute later.”

He went on to reveal that fans could expect some kind of a “memorial concert” for her as there won’t be a public funeral. “It will be for her very close friends in Switzerland, and her manager,” he said. “It will not be a big family occasion.”

    Tina, whose real name was Anna Mae Bullock, “peacefully” passed away at home following a prolonged illness last week, aged 83. The cause of her death was given as “natural causes”.

    “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her representative said. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

    Tina Turner passed away on May 24 aged 83.

    Tina was born in Brownsville, Tennessee in 1939. She rose to prominence as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before launching a successful career as a solo performer.

    Her most-loved hits include “What’s Love Got to Do With It”, “(Simply) The Best” and “Proud Mary”.

