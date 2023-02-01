Wayne Lineker’s comment wasn’t the only one criticised as Tommy’s long-term foe, Jake Paul, also left what some described as a distasteful comment

Wayne Lineker, the younger brother of Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, has been criticised for a comment he made about Tommy Fury and Molly Mae’s new born child. Molly gave birth to a baby girl on January 23, but didn’t announce the news until January 30.

This comes after Molly and professional boxer Tommy announced their new born daughter’s name was Bambi and stated she is “the best thing ever to happen” to them.

The couple, both 23, met on the 2019 series of Love Island and whilst they didn’t win the show, finishing second behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, they have remained solid ever since and are now parents to daughter Bambi.

Anticipation was growing over Molly Mae’s unborn child, with both her and Tommy dropping hints that she had already given birth. And, when she finally did reveal her daughter to the world, comments congratulating the pair flooded in, including one from Wayne Lineker.

In the comments section of a photograph featuring Molly-Mae, Tommy and the tiny newborn at the hospital shared on Instagram, Wayne Lineker said: “Amazing guys. Congratulations. That’s gonna be one good looking baby,” - the comment was accompanied with an orange heart emoji.

People were quick to respond to Lineker’s comment. “I don’t know mate, that seems a bit dodgy”. Some people saw the innocent intent behind the message and came to his defence, with one person stating it’s “normal” to say two good looking people will have a gorgeous baby.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (Getty)