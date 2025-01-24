This amazing Jaguar E-Type is one of the latest prizes from BOTB

The E-Type can top 150mph, which was remarkable back in the 1960s | BOTB

Entries close soon for a chance to win a glorious slice of 1960s nostalgia - and tickets are less than the price of a cup of coffee

The Jaguar E-Type became an instant motoring icon when it was launched at the Geneva Motorshow in March 1961. And it's still widely hailed as being one of the most beautiful cars on the road today.

Manufactured over 15 years, and sold in a variety of iterations, it was a sports car that became the darling of A-list celebrities, but was still affordable enough to be owned by the less wealthy enthusiasts.

It sold in huge numbers, and there are still plenty around today, but that hasn't stopped its value soaring in the classic car market.

Rare pristine examples can change hands for six-figure sums, and auction houses are often buzzing when a sought-after E-Type rumbles into the room.

The car being featured by BOTB is an early 1965 Series 1 Fixed Head Coupe, with the more desirable 4.2 straight six engine, in gleaming Carmen Red.

With its wire wheels and wooden steering wheel, it's in a particularly desirable spec and, if looked after, it's value is likely to keep on rising.

Tickets to win this amazing car are just £2.65, and you can buy as many as you like.

In case you don't fancy owning a £90,000 classic car, you could opt for the cash alternative of £63,000 - more than enough for an example of Jaguar's spiritual successor, the F-Type.

To find out more, or to enter the draw, which closes on Sunday, click here.