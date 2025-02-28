Lisburn’s famous boxers are featured in a new book by writer Brian Madden

Boxing aficionado and writer Brian Madden has recently published a new book, Thanks for the Memories, looking back at some of Northern Ireland's greatest boxing and promoters.

The book, the second one that Brian has penned, features some of Lisburn's most well-known boxers, including Jim (Kenny) Coates, Leo McCutcheon, Jim Keery and, of course, Sammy Lockhart.

There are nearly 400 pages in the book, and the stories are from birth to death so there is plenty of information for boxing enthusiasts to enjoy.

One of Lisburn's most famous boxing sons is Sammy Lockhart.

A new book by writer Brian Madden features extensive details on the lives of Northern Ireland's greatest boxers, including many from Lisburn. Pic credit: Contributed by Brian Madden

Sharing Sammy's story, Brian writes: "Sammy was born on 20 July, 1946, in Lagan Valley Hospital, and his proud parents were Bill Lockhart, an engineer, and the former Lily Neagle, both of whom were natives of Lisburn.

"Sammy would be one of five children, having three sisters and a brother. Sammy’s brother, John, who was three years older, was a member of Lisburn ABC in Quay Street, and participated in more than 100 amateur bouts.

"Young Sammy’s early schooling was in Hillhall Primary School and from there he moved to Lisnagarvey High School. But in the years during and after attending these two fine establishments of learning, the young scholar was having an education of a different kind entirely – his classroom being Lisburn ABC and his teachers Jackie Gorman and Frankie Prenter. And always keeping his eye on things was ‘headmaster’ Kenny Coates, a founder member and chairman of the club.

"Kenny also boxed professionally and, using the ring-name Jim Coates, plied his trade in the 1940s.

Lisburn boxer Sammy Lockhart features in a new book by Brian Madden. Pic credit: Contributed by Brian Madden

"In February 1947 he stopped Jim (Spider) Kelly, the former British and British Empire featherweight champion, in four rounds.

"Under the expert tutelage of Jackie Gorman and Frankie Prenter, young Sammy was educated in what to do, and what not to do, in the art of defence and attack once he stepped into the canvas jungle.

"And Sammy, who was now serving his time as a plumber, was a willing and capable pupil and, over a period of ten years, 1958–1967, he participated in approximately 65 amateur fights, his principal successes being four Ulster Juvenile titles and the All-Ireland Juvenile bantam title which he won between 1957 and 1963.

"In 1965 he won the Ulster Senior featherweight title when, boxing out of Belfast Achilles, he outpointed Shane Corr, Coalisland, and he

A new book by writer Brian Madden features some of Lisburn's greatest boxing legends. Pic credit: Contributed by Brian Madden

retained his title the following year when he stopped Brendan Bailey (Portadown) in two rounds.

"Also in 1966, Sammy Lockhart brought honour to Lisburn when he brought home a bronze medal from Kingston, Jamaica, where he had participated in the Eighth Commonwealth Games.

“Sammy Lockhart was an outstanding amateur boxer and a tough and fearless professional who won more than half of his fights against rugged and ring-wise opponents.

Leo McCutcheon is one of the Lisburn boxers featured in the new book by Brian Madden. Pic credit: Contributed by Brian Madden

“In 1973, after he quit the fight game, Sammy had health problems, and he passed away on Monday, May 16, 2011, aged 64. Lisburn can be proud of Sammy Lockhart – which, no doubt, it is.”

The book also looks at the lives of local boxers Jim (Kenny) Coates, Leo McCutcheon, Jim Keery.

To read more about Lisburn’s successful pugilists, the book can be purchased from the Shanway Press website.