Darren Whiteside made a rare start and finished with a great long red and black in off his opponent’s yellow. Lee McIlreevy soon made it two and Chris Carson made it 3-0 to the reigning champions. Scott Pettigrew pulled one back for Tigers with a pinpoint finish before Scorpions reeled of another three on the bounce with wins for Paul Kerr, Colin Rafferty and another for Chris Carson.

Tigers started the second-half with John Fulton taking control and finishing well to begin the comeback. Lee McIlreevy put the Scorpions on the hill with a blistering finish. Paul Kerr soon secured the points. Scott Pettigrew took another frame for Tigers before Paul Kerr reached his hat-trick. Darren Haddock chipped another in for the Scorpions with a great long black. Tigers' Scott Pettigrew took the final frame and secured a hat-trick of his own. Final score: Scorpions 10 Tigers 4.

Greenisland Colts hosted Whiteabbey Legion’s Rockets To Be. Colts were fired up after their poor performance last time out and raced to a 5-0 lead with wins for Harry Warwick, Aaron Watters, Joel Patton and a brace from Andy Galloway. Rockets To Be’s John Rainey took the sixth frame 5-1. H Warwick gave his team a 6-1 lead at the break.

Greenisland Colts. Photo by Harry Warwick

First up in the second-half making her first outing for the Colts was Zoe Galloway. She was unlucky and Darren McFarlane took it. Joe Patton put the Colts on the hill before H Warwick made his hat-trick and secured the points for the Colts. Aaron Watters extinguished any chance of the Rockets To Be earning a bonus point. A Galloway took the 12th frame securing his hat-trick.

The icing on the cake had to be (player of the match) Zoe Galloway’s black. It was like something you would see on the Ultimate Pool TV channel, giving her a 50% win ratio for the season. Mark Porter got a consolation frame making the final score 11-3. What a performance from the Colts back to winning ways with the biggest victory of the night.

In other league matches:

League Table after nine matches. Photo by Harry Warwick

Bay City Bowlers 4 Railway Blues 10;

Qe2 Cubs 8 Trojans 6;

Rab & Big T’s Rockets 4 Galacticos 10;

Spartans 9 Q Club 5.

The league also hosted our three-a-side competition. Sixteen teams entered and the results were as follows:

Colts ‘Ladies’ 0 v BMT 5;

Scorpion Daddies 5 v Bowlers Too 1;

Bagger Waggers 4 v Colts A 5;

Trojans A 5 v Galacticos 0;

Spartans 3 v Trojans C 5;

BaggerGrincherwixters 5 v Trojans B 3;

Q Club 3 v Tigers 5;

(The stand out match) Bowlers 4 v Colts B 5

Against the odds Colts captain Harry Warwick and vice captain Colin Beckinsale were victors with just the two of them to compete in Tuesday evening’s three-a-side competition against The Bay City Bowlers. It was a great result for the Greenisland Colts despite their 3rd team member being absent .