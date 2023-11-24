This week in the SKC Gaming NI Carrick & District Pool League a fantastic match played at the highest standard blew the league wide open as the top two teams met.

The Scorpions arrived in Greenisland desperate to stop the runaway league leaders Galacticos and take the wind out of their sails. The message was clear "Stop Smyth and we can win". Stop him they did – Roger Smyth didn't get a single shot in any of his three frames. With three losses without hitting a ball Smyth falls from the top ten player of the year rankings.

The first frame was an edgy affair with Lee McIlreavy edging out Paul Harris to give the visitors the lead. Ali Wilson brought the home team level with a great clearance before Johnny Nelson patiently edged the third. The visitors went two ahead with Paul Kerr breaking and dishing against Roger Smyth before Neil McFaul kept his composure to pull one back for the hosts. Smyth was on the receiving end of another break and dish, this time from Nelson before Gary Wallace won the next. 4-3 the visitors at half time.

Wilson and Harris took the next two to put the Greenisland men ahead for the first time of the evening, but it would be the last. McIlreavy completed a rare hat trick as he broke and dished Smyth. Carson and Kerr took the next two to guarantee the visitors a point before McIlreavy pulled out his second break and dish of the evening to guarantee three points for the defending champions and close the gap at the top. League veteran Paul Harris earned the home team a much needed bonus point with the fifth break and dish of the evening.

The Bay City Bowlers travelled down to Whitehead, hoping for an upset against third placed Trojans. However, the match started well for the hosts with the first three frames taken by Stevie Quinn, Ricky Moulds and Aaron Farr. The next four frames were shared to make it 5-2 at the half way mark.

The second half started with another two frames for the hosts, to put them on the hill. Max Riley won the next for the visitors, taking out a great finish. Frame 11 saw big Gordy McCormick secure the three points for the Trojans with some fine potting. Bowlers won the next two to make it 8-5 and were fighting hard to secure a bonus and their first point of the season (if they reached six frames). It was not to be. Trojan Gary Fitzimmons took out a great finish in the final frame.

Well done to Stevie Quinn, Aaron Farr, Ricky Moulds and Gary Fitzimmons each winning 2/2 and to the Bowlers for adding to a fiercely contested match. Final score: Trojans 9 Bowlers 5. This result moved Trojans up to third place in the league.

Railway Blues hosted the Spartans The visitors took an early two-frame lead with wins from Mark Millar and Robert Hawkins. Sammy Duff pulled one back for the Blues before Spartans went on a rampage taking the next four consecutive frames. Wins from Paddy Graham, Trevor Whiteside, Mark Miller and Kenny English. 6-1 Spartans at the break.

The Blues didn't let their heads drop and the late arrival of Craig Laughlin got them the first frame of the second session. Ryan Stewart and Sammy Duff quickly put another two frames on the board for the blues 6-4 with four frames to go.

The Spartans then turned it on again, a third frame of the night from Mark Millar took them to the hill before Trevor Whiteside finished it off in style. With two frames to play the Blues’ only hope was of a bonus point. Craig Laughin won his second of the evening leaving it up to Sammy Duff. An excellent clearance with a very difficult black won Sammy his third frame of the match and secured the bonus point for the Blues.

Another great evening of pool played in the correct manner. Railway Blues 6 Spartans 8.

The Tigers welcomed Greenisland Colts to the Times Bar, with the Colts getting off to the best possible start with a win for Andy Galloway over Scott Pettigrew. The next four frames were shared with Johnny Eccles completing a nice reverse dish over Paul Watters, Davy Montgomery beating Andy Galloway, Aaron Watters beating Steven Simpson and Harry Warwick beating John Fulton. Tom McGurk beat Paul Watters and John Fulton beat Joe Patton to leave the halftime score 4-3 for the Tigers.

The second half saw the Tigers put the foot down, taking the first four frames with wins for Scott Pettigrew, Johnny Eccles, Steven Simpson and Tom McGurk over Aaron Watters, Harry Warwick, Joe Patton and Paul Watters respectively. This guaranteed a win for the Tigers. Score 8-3.

Aaron Watters beat Davy Montgomery and Harry Warwick beat Tom McGurk to bring Colts to five and hopeful of an all important bonus point, but in the last frame of the night John Fulton secured his second win of the night over Joe Patton. Final Score: 9-5 for the Tigers.

Q Club took on Rab and Big T’s Rockets.Rockets won the first session 5-2 taking advantage of missed opportunities from the hosts this included a brace from Davey Blair at the beginning of the session and the end. Highlight of the session was an impressive six-ball clearance from Stephen Herron which included a bit of development work on his reds which Stephen duly finished.

After the break Q Club went strong with McKillop and Johnston back to back three times and started well but this was ended on frame nine with Andy Arbuthnot beating his team mate in Larne, Alan Johnston. Joint captains, Rab Butler and Tristan Scott Heyes, would seal the win winning the next two frames and the match would then play out to 4-10. Hat-tricks from Davey Blair and Rab Butler moved the Whiteabbey men to fifth and the Q Club dropping to sixth in the table.

QE2 Cubs had a great victory over Rockets to Be and moved up to fourth in the league table.