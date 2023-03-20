The event offered participants the choice of a marathon, half marathon or 10k race with 17 East Coast AC members opting for the latter and 14 accepting the half marathon challenge (13.1 miles).
An East Coast AC spokesperson explained: “Last year the club’s coaches identified this event and put together a structured training plan to enable any member to take part. In the months leading up to the races, our members trained hard, showing great dedication and discipline, which resulted in a lot of great rewards on the day.
“The Festival of Running races were mainly on closed roads, with a section on the Newry-Portadown canal towpath and the Woodlands walk in Gilford. Participants in all three races finished with a warm reception in Portadown's lively People’s Park on a breezy but fresh Sunday morning.”
East Coast 10k Times (including male/female category position) were as follows: Chris Davis - 39:09 (13th); Charlie Wilson - 39:49 PB (14th); Allyson O’Toole - 43:38 (4th); Iain Bailie - 51:15 (47th); Bernie Regan - 53:40 (24th); Sharon Kelly - 55:27 (32nd); Erica Mcallister - 56:50 (43rd); Lesley Robinson - 58:38 (60th); Sheila Hamill - 1:00:19 (69th); Sharon Jackson - 1:02:54 (82nd); Jemma Dougherty - 1:04:01 (87th); Doris Kirby - 1:04:21 (89th); Sally McKeown - 1:06:50 (97th); Fiona Swann - 1:09:48 (104th); Margaret Wilson - 1:13:23 (108th); Jennifer Lloyd -1:15:25 (112th); Donna Robertson - 1:18:58 (116th).
Half marathon times (including male/female category position): Trevor McRoberts - 1:25:00 (29th); Gavin McKay - 1:29:08 PB (44th); Conor Sheridan - 1:35:25 (65th); James Robinson - 1:38:02 (78th); Gary Mcneill - 1:40:15 (93rd); Brian Maltman - 1:43:55 (113th); Jo Harris - 1:52:57 (39th); Sarah McMillan - 2:00:47 (61st); David McWhirter - 2:03:01 (210th); Ian Russell - 2:04:39 (215th); D Russell - 2:06:17 (69th); Emma McKeown - 2:29:20 (100th); Valerie Lyttle - 2:29:20 (101st); Dawn Ralph - 2:29:21 (102nd).
East Coast AC added: “A massive well done to all our athletes, coaches and supporters. Thank you to our friends at Portadown Running Club for their hospitality and making this a memorable day for our members.”
