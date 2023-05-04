Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have approved an application worth up to an estimated £450k to assist funding of a new 3G pitch with floodlighting at Mossley Park in Newtownabbey.

The application was agreed behind closed doors at last month’s meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee as part of an overall £1.6m investment.

It will be made to the Multi -Sport Grassroots Facilities Investment Fund, which is funded through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) and managed by the IFA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project will also include the refurbishment of changing facilities at Mossley Park which is the home pitch of Mossley Football Club.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, visited Mossley Park where he met officials and players from Mossley Football Club.

In February, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council approved a Pitch Strategy which set out a series of recommendations including the development of a 3G pitch and the refurbishment of existing changing facilities at Mossley Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council is also funding 3G pitches at Monkstown, Rathcoole and Ballyclare as part of a “significant investment in sport and leisure facilities across the borough”.

The Mayor, Alderman Stephen Ross, who recently met players from Mossley Football Club, said: “This major investment at Mossley Park is a complete game changer. I welcome the new 3G facilities with floodlights which will allow increased match and training capacity, provide an all-weather surface and ultimately benefit the local clubs, schools and community groups.”

Undisclosed Sum

Advertisement

Advertisement

Separately at the Operations Committee meeting, the replacement of floodlighting at Marks Arena, Lough Road, in Antrim, was also given the go-ahead, at an undisclosed cost.

It is proposed the replacement of the arena floodlighting be included in works scheduled for the replacement of the track at the Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium at Antrim Forum.

The Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium provides full track and field athletics facilities including an eight-lane 400m running track. The track had been resurfaced previously in 2004 but a condition survey carried out in 2018 showed the surface had deteriorated and a full replacement of the track was required, a report to councillors said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were also told the “potential for funding from DfC (Department for Communities) is now no longer available”. It was proposed due to a “significant increase” in costs that the track is resurfaced again using a system that is expected to have a lifespan of 12-14 years.